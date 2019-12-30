It’s a good time to buy the yen versus dollar, history shows

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
The last quarter of 2019 has been painful for yen bulls, but if history is any guide, good times may be just around the corner.
January has proved to be a favourable month for Japan’s currency, bringing gains against the dollar in seven of the last 10 years. Some Tokyo-based strategists expect a repeat in 2020.
The case for a stronger yen is backed by a seasonal pattern that sees the greenback typically weaken at the start of the year as global investors sell their dollar holdings to make fresh investments overseas, according to Credit Agricole CIB. It expects the dollar to also be pressured by the unwinding of positions by Chinese market players ahead of Lunar New Year holidays.
“The dollar-yen has gained only once since 2014 in January,” said Yuji Saito, Executive Director at Credit Agricoles FX department in Tokyo. “Considering this, traders may want to sell the dollar around the end of the year or early next year.”
Predictions for a rebound come after the yen has been sold off in the lead up to the end of 2019 as improving US-China trade relations, signs of a revival in global manufacturing and a decisive UK election result sapped demand for haven assets.
Japan’s is the sole G-10 currency to weaken against the greenback this quarter, having lost 1 per cent since September 30. However, the dollar-yen’s ascent has petered out in recent days amid thinned holiday trading as the pair approached the psychologically significant 110 level. The yen rose 0.3 per cent to 109.15 per dollar as of 5:15 pm in Tokyo on Monday.
“There is nervousness about buying the dollar actively as the yen’s January upswing has been pretty big in recent years,” said Takuya Kanda, General Manager at Gaitame.com Research Institute Ltd in Tokyo. “Market participants are also wary given the flash crash episode seen in January this year,” he said.
Even so, Mizuho Securities Co sees little chance for the yen to appreciate next month. “The yen’s strength in January in recent years has followed a build-up of short positions toward or above the closely-watched level of 100,000 contracts, but that doesn’t seem to be the case this time,” Masafumi Yamamoto and Satoshi Yamauchi, analysts at Mizuho, noted in a report this month.
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
Outlook for gold and silver becomes bullish following a positive breakout
The National Commodity Derivatives and Exchange (NCDEX) has relaunched future contracts on feed-grade bajra.
Online-only insurers Acko and Go Digit offer lower premiums, but do pay attention to the network garages ...
A narrow rally in stocks and debt defaults saw investors get a rather raw deal in 2019. We ask leading fund ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...