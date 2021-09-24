Rupee falls 13 paise to 73.77 against US dollar in early trade

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Indian rupee depreciated 13 paise to 73.77 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, in line with other Asian currencies amid a strong greenback in the overseas market.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note and fell to 73.77 against the dollar, registering a decline of 13 paise from the last close, even as the domestic equity market was trading with handsome gains.
In the previous session on Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.64 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 93.12.
The Indian rupee opened weaker this Friday against the dollar, after benchmark US yields reached their highest level in more than two months on anticipated withdrawal of policy support, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
Most of the emerging market and Asian currencies have started weaker against the dollar this Friday morning and could weigh on sentiments, Iyer added.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth ₹357.93 crore, as per exchange data.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 332.43 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 60,217.79. In initial deals, the benchmark index had touched a lifetime high of 60,333.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 86.20 points or 0.48 per cent up at 17,909.15. In early deals the wide-based index had touched a record 17,947.65.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.13 per cent to $77.35 per barrel.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...