Rupee falls 24 paise to 74.33 against dollar in early trade

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The Indian rupee slumped 24 paise to 74.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking weak domestic equities and strong American currency.
Forex traders said concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened lower at 74.25 against the dollar, and lost further ground and touched 74.33, registering a fall of 24 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, rupee had closed at 74.09 against the US dollar.
Rupee opened on a week note on global dollar strength and weaker-than-expected performance of BJP in state elections, particularly Bengal, said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.
Goenka further said that "it is likely to trade a 74.15-74.45 range intraday with an upside bias".
The major trigger point for the markets could be the CPI and IIP numbers this week, Reliance Securities said in a research note, adding that volumes could be low this week as Chinese investors and traders will be away from the markets on account of Labour Day break from May 3 to 5 this week.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 363.46 points or 0.75 per cent lower at 48,418.90. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 85.15 points or 0.58 per cent to 14,545.95.
The daily COVID-19 cases in India showed a slight dip with 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market as they pulled out ₹3,465.07 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.06 per cent at 91.33.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was down by 0.45 per cent to $66.46 per barrel.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
Not just another brick in the wallOn this day in 1931, President Herbert Hoover dedicated the Empire State ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
GroupM ESP, the entertainment, e-sports and sports division of GroupM India, says in a sports sponsorship ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...