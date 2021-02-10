Forex

Rupee opens on flat note against US dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on February 10, 2021 Published on February 10, 2021

The rupee opened on a flat note and edged higher by two paise to 72.85 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, amid lacklustre trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.87 against the US dollar and inched higher to 72.85 against the greenback, registering a rise of just two paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 72.87 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.06 per cent to 90.38.

The rupee started on a positive note against the greenback on Wednesday "as the US dollar takes a tumble amid improved risk appetite in the broader markets," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Additionally, foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows could lift sentiments. However, most Asian currencies have started weak this morning, and again, RBI's presence in the markets could cap gains, the note added.

