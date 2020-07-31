Forex

Rupee rises 15 paise to 74.69 against US dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on July 31, 2020 Published on July 31, 2020

The Indian rupee surged 15 paise to 74.69 against the American dollar in early deals on Friday tracking weakness in the greenback.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.74, gained further ground and touched 74.69 against the US dollar, up 15 paise over its last close of 74.84.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.40 per cent to 92.65.

“The US dollar extended losses this morning in Asian trade weighed down by weak economic data and President Trump’s tweet on elections,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.

The US economy plunged by a record-shattering 32.9 per cent annual rate last quarter.

