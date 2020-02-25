Rupee rises 18 paise to 71.80 against US dollar

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
The Indian rupee appreciated by 18 paise to 71.80 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking gains in domestic equity market and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.
Forex traders said the appreciation in the rupee was largely on the back of some selling in the US dollar by banks and importers.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.84 and touched a high of 71.80, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close.
On Monday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.98 against the US dollar.
The domestic unit, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.88 against the dollar at 1010 hrs.
Meanwhile, investor sentiment remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on global economy, forex traders said.
The total number of casualties owing to coronavirus stood at 2,663, with 71 new coronavirus deaths were reported from China. According to a daily report released by the National Health Commission (NHC) on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases has reached 77,658, a jump of 508 cases.
Domestic bourses opened on a muted note on Tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 88.71 points higher at 40,451.94 and Nifty up 17.15 points at 11,812.25.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net selers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,160.90 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.
However, rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas weighed on the rupee.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.36 per cent to trade at 56.50 per barrel.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.12 per cent to 99.23.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.32 per cent in morning trade.
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
It helps to compare policy premiums with and without OPD cover to see if they are cost-effective
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Max Financial Services rallied 9 per cent last Thursday, on reports of Axis Bank looking to a buy a stake in ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...