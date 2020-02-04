Rupee rises 19 paise to 71.19 against dollar in early trade

The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to 71.19 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, driven by positive opening in domestic equities.

The rupee opened strong at 71.24 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 71.19 per dollar, displaying gains of 19 paise against the greenback.

Forex traders said concerns over fiscal slippage and rising coronavirus outbreak fears still remain.

The next trigger for the currency will be the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy meeting, as its commentary on inflation and well as growth forecast would be keenly watched, they said.

The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to hold its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during February 4-6, 2020. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 71.38 against the US dollar.