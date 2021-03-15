Rupee rises 19 paise to 72.60 against US dollar

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Indian rupee gained 19 paise to 72.60 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market, amid a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity market.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.71 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 72.60 against the greenback, registering a rise of 19 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.79 against the American currency.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 per cent to 91.66.
The Indian rupee started on a flat note against the US dollar as weak domestic data was offset by the weakness of the US dollar and lower bond yields, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Meanwhile, the Asian currencies were weak this morning and can cap the appreciation bias, the note added.
In a double whammy for the economy, industrial production growth re-entered the negative territory by contracting by 1.6 per cent in January, while retail inflation soared to a three-month high of 5.03 per cent in February on costlier food items.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹ 942.60 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.79 per cent to $69.77 per barrel.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...