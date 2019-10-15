Forex

Rupee slips 10 paise to 71.33 in early trade

PTI Mumbai | Updated on October 15, 2019 Published on October 15, 2019

The rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 10 paise to 71.33 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as concerns regarding US-China trade talks kept investors edgy.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said US and Chinese officials will hold talks by phone this week and next as they work to finalise the “phase one” trade deal.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.26 then fell to 71.33 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 10 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Monday had closed at 71.23 against the US dollar.

