Rupee slips 33 paise to 71.94 against US dollar in early trade

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
The Indian rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 33 paise against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking heavy selling in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows.
Forex traders said market participants were cautious after the Sensex, plummeted 1,083.85 points to 38,661.81 in opening session amid global selloff.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.90 then lost further ground and touched a low of 71.94 against the American currency, registering a fall of 33 paise over its previous close.
The domestic unit had settled at 71.61 against the US dollar on Thursday.
Moreover, investor sentiment remained fragile amid sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the global economy, traders said.
China reported 44 more deaths from the novel coronavirus epidemic on Friday and 327 fresh cases. The death toll now stands at 2,788 in mainland China, according to the National Health Commission.
Besides, market participants will be keeping an eye on third quarter GDP number scheduled to be released later in the day.
Domestic bourses opened on a negative note on Friday, with benchmark indices Sensex trading 1,133.63 points lower at 38,612.03 and wide-based Nifty was down 339.90 points at 11,293.40.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,127.36 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.
Meanwhile, easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market supported the rupee and restricted the downfall to some extent.
Brent crude futures the global oil benchmark, fell 2.24 per cent to trade at $51.01 per barrel.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.04 per cent to 98.47.
The 10 year bond yield was at 6.37 per cent in morning trade.
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The stock of Havells India is showing signs of a recovery and so investors with short-term perspective can buy ...
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
The search for Kongunadu food translates into several meals at just one eatery. But the menu has so many items ...
Journalist Tavleen Singh on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what she calls the ‘messiah syndrome’
The Partition Museum does what museums should — it tells a story and makes one listen
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...