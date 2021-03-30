Rupee slumps 34 paise to 72.85 against US dollar in early trade

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Indian rupee slumped 34 paise to 72.85 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices and a strong American currency weighed on investor sentiment.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.85 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 34 paise over its previous close.
Also read: Rupee logs over 4% gain this fiscal even as economy faces headwinds
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.51 against the American currency.
The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Holi.
The rupee started this morning on a weaker note against the US dollar as risk appetite waned in the broader financial markets and a stronger greenback, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Besides, most of the Asian currencies were weak this morning and will weigh on sentiments, it said.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01 per cent to 92.94.
"The US dollar was flat against the basket of currencies in Asian trade. However, the downside could be capped amid a spike in treasury yields, as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus in the US stoked inflation concerns," the Reliance Securities note said.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.11 per cent to $65.05 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 760.39 points higher at 49,768.89, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 233.40 points to 14,740.70.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹50.13 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...