Trade optimism pressures yen but caution prevails ahead of Fed, BOJ meets

It’s makeover time at Volkswagen as ID.3 signals advent of new era
German car-maker ushers in host of changes on the branding front too
The yen was pinned near a six-week low versus the dollar as signs the United States and China were narrowing their differences over trade ahead of key talks decreased demand for safe haven assets.
The euro held steady versus the dollar in Asia after swinging wildly on Thursday following the European Central Bank's surprise decision to resume government debt purchases from November to support a flagging economy.
In the very short-term, guarded optimism about a resolution to the US-China trade war should continue to push Treasury yields higher and weigh on safe-haven currencies.
However, this confidence could be short-lived as the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates next week while the ECB's easing places pressure on the Bank of Japan to follow suit.
“We've managed to scale back our pessimism about US-China trade talks, which is a supportive factor for now,” said Takuya Kanda, general manager of research at Gaitame.com Research Institute in Tokyo.
“Once we start to focus on the Fed's rate cut, perceptions of the market will change. Treasury yields and dollar/yen look to be too high and are likely to start drifting lower.”
The dollar was a tad higher at 108.170 yen, hovering near a six-week high versus the Japanese currency.
The greenback was up 1.2 per cent versus the yen this week, on course for its best weekly performance since November 2018.
The dollar has also drawn support from a spike in US Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year yield at a five-week high.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not rule out an interim trade pact with China.
The two sides are preparing for new rounds of talks aimed at curbing a trade war, which has dragged on for more than a year, roiling financial markets and threatening to push other economies into recession.
The yen, widely considered a safe-haven currency, tends to rise when trade tensions worsen but reverses course and weakens when concern about trade friction eases.
Trading could be subdued in Asia on Friday as China's financial markets are closed for a public holiday.
The euro held steady at $1.10635, on course for its second weekly gain against the dollar.
The euro initially tumbled on Thursday after the ECB cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to a record low of minus 0.5 per cent and said it would restart bond purchases at a rate of 20 billion euros a month from November 1.
The rate cut was widely expected, but the revived bond purchases were a surprise. Still, the single currency managed to claw back losses as the ECB's comprehensive stimulus package now shifts the spotlight to policy meetings next week at the Fed and the BOJ.
Financial markets have fully priced in a rate cut at the Fed's Sept. 17-18 policy meeting. Most economists expect additional monetary policy easing in October and December.
The Fed cut rates in July for the first time since 2008.
Trump has publicly criticised the Fed for not cutting rates more aggressively, but positive economic data has cast some doubt on the need for extensive easing.
The BOJ is also brainstorming ways to deepen negative interest rates at minimal cost to commercial banks, as it considers adopting it as a main policy response to a slowing economy, sources familiar with the bank's thinking said.
The BOJ's next policy decision is due September 19.
German car-maker ushers in host of changes on the branding front too
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports