Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares went up by 5.92 per cent after the company reported achieving a milestone in its Pet Care Division with the Freossi brand. The division experienced an overwhelming response and went stock-out among distributors, reaching an annual run rate of ₹20 crores for FY24.

The company achieved 100 per cent capacity utilisation, reinforcing its competitive edge. Fredun Pharma anticipates an exceptional growth trajectory, projecting to double the Pet division’s turnover next year.

Fredun Medhora, Managing Director of Fredun Pharmaceuticals, said, “The MNCs completely dominate the pet sector in India. Fredun Pharma, with its high-quality products and backward integration advantage, aims to be a significant player over the next five years.”

The shares went up by 5.92 per cent to ₹1231 at 09:41 a.m. on BSE.