Geojit Financial post 26% rise in Q3 to ₹40 crore

Geojit Financial Services has posted a 26 per cent growth in its net profit at ₹39.76 crore in the third quarter of FY2021-22 against ₹31.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The profit before tax in Q3 was ₹52.14 crore compared to ₹40.63 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue increased by 24 per cent from ₹104.61crore to ₹129.58 crore. EBITDA rose by 26 per cent from ₹ 48.22 crore to ₹60.84 crore.

C J George, Founder and Managing Director of Geojit, said, “In line with company’s focus on the third party distribution, revenue has gone up by 48 per cent during the quarter and this area will continue to be our focus going forward along with broking.”