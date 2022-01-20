Geojit appoints Jones George as Executive Director

Geojit Financial Services Ltd has appointed Jones George, son of promoter CJ George, as the Executive Director.

Jones George who has been working as the Chief Digital Officer of Geojit brings to the table an extensive experience in the field of digital transformation and developing business strategies for retail financial services. Being a digital media specialist, he has been playing a leadership role in developing digital platforms, digital product strategies and business process re-engineering. He joined Geojit in 2013.

A postgraduate in Information System and Digital Innovation from London School of Economics and Political Science, Jones George also has an MBA (Finance) from Australian Graduate School of Management at UNSW Business School, University of New South Wales, Australia.

Geojit has been inducting experts from varied fields to its Board of Directors to further grow its business and strengthen operational efficiency.