GMM Pfaudler Ltd.’s shares went up by 10 per cent after the company reported an 11 per cent decrease in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹54.27 crore compared to ₹61.47 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenues were up 23 per cent to ₹912.27 crore, compared to ₹739.24 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 195 per cent compared to ₹36.47 crore in the previous quarter.

GMM Pfaudler specialises in corrosion-resistant technologies, systems, and services for the chemical, pharmaceutical, food and energy industries.

The shares were up by 10 per cent to ₹1597 at 11.45 am. on BSE.