Gold futures fall 0.81 per cent on weak global cues

Gold futures on Monday fell 0.81 per cent to Rs 43,217 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings tracking a weak global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery fell by Rs 354, or 0.81 per cent, to Rs 43,217 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 85 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery declined by Rs 462, or 1.06 per cent, to Rs 43,083 per 10 gram in 975 lots.

Market analysts said the fall in gold futures was mostly in tune with weak spot demand.

Globally, gold was trading 0.84 per cent lower at $1,640.20 per ounce in New York.