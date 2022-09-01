Gold hits six-week trough on stronger dollar, rate hike worries

Gold prices slipped to a more than one-month low on Thursday, as the dollar firmed and prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve continuing with its aggressive policy tightening stance weighed on the zero-yielding bullion's appeal.

Fundamentals

The spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $1,706.99 per ounce, after hitting its lowest level since July 21 at $1,704.94 earlier. The U.S. gold futures shed 0.5 per cent to $1,717.50.

The dollar index was 0.1 per cent higher, while the benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields rising to their highest level since June 28. The Fed will need to raise interest rates somewhat above 4 per cent by early next year and then hold them there in order to bring too high inflation back down to the central bank's goal, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday.

Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion and boosts the dollar. Euro zone inflation jumped to another record high and will soon hit double-digit territory, heralding a string of big interest rate hikes even as a painful recession appears increasingly certain. The U.S. private payrolls increased moderately in August, according to the ADP National Employment report.

The SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3 per cent to 973.37 tonnes on Wednesday.

The spot silver dropped 0.8 per cent to $17.83 per ounce after falling to a more than two-year low.

The platinum fell 0.9 per cent to $838.24 and palladium was 0.6 per cent lower at $2,072.09.