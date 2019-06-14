Gold prices rise on global tensions, weak rupee

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
Gold prices rallied by ₹418 per 10 gm to ₹33,204 on Thursday in the wake of uncertainty in the global economy and a weak rupee.
Geopolitical concerns, especially in West Asia, and feeble economic releases from China and the US, raised the yellow metal’s safe-haven demand globally.
The demand for gold has been weak over the last few months with no major trigger, while prices have been languishing with a buoyant stock market and other investment avenues looking attractive.
A weak global growth forecast amid rising trade war tensions and anticipation of a rate cut in the US bolstered gold sentiment on Thursday. Gold trades higher during times of economic or political uncertainties.
Anuj Gupta, Deputy Vice-President (Commodities & Currencies), Research, Angel Broking, said bullion prices rallied on the back of weakness in the dollar on account of weak US bond yields and expectation of an interest rate cut by the US Fed.
“We have witnessed a rally in bullion prices for the last two weeks on the geopolitical tension between US and Iran and trade war tension between US and China,” he added.
Bullion may trade on a positive note in the coming weeks on rising tensions between the US and China, he said, adding that low US bond yields are also supporting bullion prices.
Gold (0.995 purity) inched up to ₹33,071 (₹32,655) per 10 gm,while 0.916 gold was up at ₹30,415 (₹30,032) per 10 gm. The price of silver also rallied to ₹37,385 (₹36,750) a kg.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor