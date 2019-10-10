Gold & Silver

Gold rates

| Updated on October 10, 2019 Published on October 10, 2019

24 Karat gold had closed at Rs 39,020 per 10 gram. File Photo   -  Reuters

Gold 7 days

 

Gold 14 days

Gold 1 month

 

Gold 3 months

 

Gold 6 months

 

Gold 1 year

 

 

Published on October 10, 2019
gold and precious material
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Gold prices gain ₹315 on strong global cues