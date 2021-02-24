Import duty cut on gold much less than price rise: WGC

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The net reduction in import duty on gold is much lesser than the rise in prices, and is not enough to revive demand. It is also expected to have a low impact on smuggling.
The Union Budget had cut customs duty on gold to 7.5 per cent from 12.5 per cent, but had levied an additional 2.5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess and another 10 per cent Social Welfare Surcharge on customs duty. The overall net import duty adds up to 14 per cent including GST, compared to 16 per cent before the Budget.
The 2.19 per cent cut juxtaposed against a 42 per cent rise in gold prices since July 2019, when duty was last raised, may not be a strong trigger for demand, said the World Gold Council.
A one per cent fall in gold import duty may increase consumer demand by three tonnes per year in the long term. The 2.2 per cent net reduction in the import duty had increased demand by 7 tonne per year, it said.
Unofficial imports fell by a whopping 80 per cent last year to 20-25 tonnes due to logistical disruptions caused by Covid, and may be further impacted this year with ongoing flight restrictions and lower customs duty.
Though a duty rate of 14 per cent continues to make the grey market attractive, lower customs duty and recovering demand may also boost official imports, said the Council.
In a year when unemployment and loss of livelihoods have been a reality, the support eco-system around tax avoidance is likely to be even stronger, it added.
Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, India, World Gold Council, said the cut in customs tax duty was hopefully the first of a series of such cuts. Tax cuts soften price increases, but are not necessarily a big driver of demand unless the cut is steep or is accompanied by a sharp drop in domestic prices due to other factors.
The appointment of SEBI as the regulator of domestic gold spot exchanges will spur infrastructure development and good delivery standards, enabling India to emerge as a major bullion trading hub.
"We expect the formation of the International Bullion Exchange at GIFT-IFSC city to happen more quickly as the relevant notifications and regulations have already been published and the authority is working on the enactment of the operational framework of the exchange," he added.
The domestic gold exchange may take longer, as SEBI chalks out future steps to work on the modalities of the exchange and the necessary regulatory framework, he added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...