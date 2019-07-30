Roll back import duty hike on gold: GJC

Towards combating desertification
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council has urged the government to roll back the hike in gold import duty from 12.5 per cent to 10 per cent, and implement a comprehensive integrated ‘gold policy’ to save the gem and jewellery business.
The import duty of 12.5 per cent and a GST of 3 per cent has made gold jewellery costlier and has impacted consumer sentiment leading to postponement of fresh purchase.
The lack of demand in gems and jewellery has resulted in many craftsmen and artisans shifting to other businesses, besides many workers in the sector committing suicide. It has also threatened jobs of a 55 lakh labour force engaged in the business and the livelihood of their families, said GJC.
The GJC’s recommendations are also echoed by the India Gold Policy Centre, set up by IIM-Ahmedabad, which has called for a comprehensive integrated gold policy, which would include setting up of a gold board and the advent of bullion banks.
The IGPC said that bullion banking would enable banks to source locally, finance bullion and refining business, and finance refineries to import dore or unrefined gold. It would also allow them to hedge their positions on Indian exchanges, create gold-backed products that help reduce dollar outflows and export refined bullion.
Anantha Padmanaban, Chairman, GJC, said the government should roll back the gold import duty till the time revised gold monetisation is implemented, as that is the only feasible substitute to reduce gold imports.
The import duty on gold was levied to curb the Current Account Deficit (CAD) but India’s fiscal deficit narrowed down last fiscal.
On the one hand, the government talks of taking Indian craftsmanship to the world, while on the other, its policies are making skilled artisans leave the business. Such policies are not in sync with ‘Make in India’ or the ease of doing business, he said.
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
Name of the company: RevFinSet up in: March 2018; started operations in October 2018Based in: New ...
In 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5 million units, up by 2 million units since 2017. E-bikes and ...
While news about a strategic investor may buoy the stock, investors can suffer dilution
Apart from the fact that the offer is steeply priced, the industry is highly competitive
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...