June 26, 2024 13:59

Trivesh D, COO Tradejini, said, “Shares of HDFC Bank on Tuesday settled 2.32% higher at ₹1,757.8, marking a 52-week high. Today, the volume traded till 10 AM was 18.06% lower than yesterday.

I see HDFC Bank’s recent performance as steady, with some room for growth. While the stock is up 12% in a month, it’s still below its one-year high. Interestingly, compared to the broader market which gained atleast 23% in the last 3 years, HDFC’s returns haven’t been impressive.

Since February 2021, while other banks have shown improvements, HDFC Bank has remained within the same range.

However, HDFC Bank remains a safe long-term bet due to its strong fundamentals. Overall, the private banking sector, including HDFC, is well-positioned to benefit from a recovering credit environment.”