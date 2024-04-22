Honasa Consumer Ltd.’s shares were up by 3.85 per cent to ₹400.60 on the BSE. The Derma Co., a skincare brand operating under Honasa Consumer Limited, announced that it reached an annual revenue rate of ₹500 crore.

The brand informed that its focus on formulating products, tailored to Indian skin and weather conditions, including face serums, hydrating sunscreens, and acne patches, contributed to its success, with over one crore units sold in the last fiscal year. The company further informed that it offers skincare products containing ingredients to address various skin concerns such as acne, pigmentation, and sun damage. It ranked among the top sellers on e-commerce platforms.

Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Honasa Consumer Limited, said, “The Derma Co.’s remarkable achievement of ₹500 crore annual run rate is a strong testament to our strategic brand-building approach at Honasa Consumer Limited. Our success is an output of in-depth consumer study of the evolving consumer demands and being able to innovate swiftly to deliver differentiated propositions to our consumers. This focus on excellence has helped us set new benchmarks across the active ingredient-based skincare segment. At Honasa, we are committed to continue our quest towards fueling our innovations and offer brands that serve the evolving consumer demands.”

