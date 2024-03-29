Honasa Consumer Limited, the holding company of Mamaearth, has ventured into a colour cosmetic line called ‘Staze’.

The first range by the brand, Staze 9to9, is powered by proprietary C-Lock technology that ensures 12-hour wearability. The brand is created by a coalition of 43 beauty experts worldwide, including product specialists, dermatologists, influencers, and makeup artists. The product lineup includes a 3-in-1 bullet lipstick, starting at ₹449. The brand is also available on e-commerce platforms such as Nykaa, Purplle, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Commenting on the brand addition, Varun Alagh, Chairman and CEO of Honasa Consumer, said, “We recognised a vital opportunity to address the burgeoning demand for innovative yet accessible colour cosmetics. And with the colour cosmetics segment boasting a remarkable CAGR of 12 per cent and a substantial size of ₹15,000 crore, it became evident that there was a gap in the market. These factors paved the way for Staze, which represents a strategic move for Honasa’s unique house of brand strategy to enter the colour cosmetics market.”

Honasa Consumer stock closed at ₹403 on Thursday’s trade, higher by 1.84 per cent on the NSE.