Markets

Broker's call: HUL (Accumulate)

| Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 25, 2019

Elara Capital

HUL (Accumulate)

CMP: ₹1,728

Target: ₹1,816

Hindustan Unilever net sales was up 6.6 per cent y-o-y at ₹10,110 crore, 1.2 per cent lower than our estimates. The domestic business posted volume growth of 5 per cent y-o-y versus our estimates of 6 per cent y-o-y and value growth of 7 per cent y-o-y. Home care at 10 per cent y-o-y and food & refreshments at 9 per cent y-o-y lifted growth while personal care lagged, up 4 per cent y-o-y. Gross margin was flat y-o-y at 54 per cent. Ebitda was up 17.6 per cent y-o-y at ₹2,650 crore, 1.6 per cent higher than our estimate adjusted for IND AS 116. Ebitda margin expanded 244 bps y-o-y. Adjusted for IND AS 116, Ebitda margin improved 150 bps, led by cost rationalisation: staff cost was down 19 bps y-o-y, ad spend down 67 bps y-o-y and other cost down 154 bps y-o-y as a percentage of sales. Adjusted PAT was up 11.6 per cent y-o-y at ₹1,750 crore, in line with our estimates.

Valuation: We lower our EPS by 4 per cent for FY20E and 2 per cent by FY20E, led by 1) the cut in volume growth from 9.5 per cent to 6.0 per cent and a price cut to 1 per cent from 3 per cent to 1 per cent offset by gross margin expansion of 120 bps, led by benign raw material prices & Ebitda margin rising to 25.1 per cent, up 252 bps y-o-y, led by IND AS 116 impact (SG&A: down 111bp) and cost rationalization in ad spend, down 78 bps. We upgrade to ‘Accumulate’ from ‘Reduce’, due to a stock price correction of -3.4 per cent over three months.

Published on July 25, 2019
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Broker's call: ICICI Securities (Buy)