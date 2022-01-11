Markets

Indian shares little changed as investors await Q3 results

Reuters Bengaluru | Updated on January 11, 2022

Shares of Vodafone Idea slump 15% after the telecom operator decideed to offer 35.8 per cent equity stake to government

Indian shares were unchanged early on Tuesday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the start of quarterly earnings, even as the rise in new domestic Covid-19 cases persisted.

At 9.30 am, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were both up 0.1% each at 18,022.05 and 60,458.59, respectively. Both the indexes had added more than a per cent on Monday.

All eyes are on the third-quarter earnings season, which will kick-start with top IT heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services , Wipro and Infosys reporting their results on January. 12.

Meanwhile, India recorded 168,063 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than Monday's additions of 179,723 cases.

Nifty's PSU Bank index, which had rallied for seven sessions, edged up 0.08%. The Nifty Auto Index, which added nearly 2% in the previous session, was up 0.01%.

Shares of Vodafone Idea slumped 15% after the telecom operator approved conversion of spectrum interest and government dues into equity.

Published on January 11, 2022

Quarterly Results
stock market
