Inox Wind’s shares were up by 0.95 per cent after the company reported securing a Letter of Intent for a 50 MW Inter-State Transmission System-connected wind power project by NLC India Limited, a Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU). The turnkey project is set to be executed at the expansive Dayapar site located in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

The company informed, under the terms of the agreement, Inox Wind will be responsible for the supply, installation, and commissioning of its DF 113/92 - 2.0 MW capacity Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs). Additionally, the company will provide comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a period exceeding 10 years post-commissioning.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said, “This project from NLC India reinforces Inox Wind’s strong standing as a comprehensive wind energy solutions provider in the Indian market. With well-established relationships across various sectors, including PSUs, IPPs, C&I, and retail customers, coupled with our diverse product and service offerings, we are uniquely positioned to deliver value to our customers. As India progresses towards achieving its renewable energy capacity targets, Inox Wind remains a key player, poised for substantial growth and profitability in the future.” The shares were up by 0.95 per cent to ₹499.60 at 10.21 am on the BSE.