Inox Wind (IWL) on Tuesday said that it has bagged a 279 MW order from a large commercial and industrial (C&I) player for its 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs).

The scope comprises a mix of equipment supply, with limited scope EPC for 180 MW and end-to-end turnkey execution for 99 MW, IWL said.

Additionally, Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services. The project will be executed by June 2025, with the WTGs being installed across Rajasthan and Gujarat, it added.

This repeat order is from a large C&I customer, for which Inox Wind has already executed around 325 MW of orders till date.

IWL CEO Kailash Tarachandani said: “We are excited to announce a large order from a customer with whom we enjoy a longstanding relationship. This order highlights Inox Wind’s strong capabilities in end-to-end turnkey wind projects as well as pure-play equipment supplies, as we move towards having an equal proportion of both in our consolidated order book. I believe this order as well as our strong order inflow pipeline reinforces our commitment towards achieving substantial growth in execution and profitability in FY25 and beyond.”

IWL is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market, with four state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where Blades, Tubular Towers, as well as Hubs and Nacelles are manufactured.

With its state-of-the-art 3 MW series WTG offering, IWL’s manufacturing capacity stands at more than 2 GW per annum. IWL’s subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services, is the only listed wind O&M services company in India, having a strong portfolio of more than 3.2 gigawatt (GW).

