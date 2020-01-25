Markets

Investor’s Reading List: January 25, 2020

Prepping for the big Budget week ahead? Catch up on key market stories you may have missed with this curated list of BL’s top stories on this subject.

 

 

 

Signs of stress?

Why did HDFC bank results have the markets worried? An analysis.

Read more: HDFC Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps, despite slow growth in core net interest income

 

 

 

 

Still strong 

L&T retained its growth guidance for this fiscal at 12-15 per cent.

Read more: L&T profit rises 13.8% to ₹2,161 crore in December quarter

 

 

 

 

Relief lease 

Telcos continued to appeal for a bail out from their AGR dues.  

Read more: Telecom sector faces existential challenge; seeks immediate govt intervention

 

 

 

 

CPSE ETF 

Watch out for the next tranche of the CPSE ETF offer. 

Read more: Govt to raise ₹10,000 cr via CPSE ETF

 

 

 

 

 

New kid on the block

Sumitomo Chemicals is listing in India after merging Excel Crop Care. 

Read more: In new avatar, Excel Crop to list as Sumitomo Chem

 

 

 

 

Cementing gains 

UltraTech Cement delivered bumper results for the latest quarter on falling costs, even as sales were weak. 

Read more: UltraTech doubles Q3 profit on lower costs

 

 

 

 

Back in the race 

With the Ruchi Soya buyout, Patanjali is hoping for a renewed assault on the FMCG majors.  

Read more: We will beat Hindustan Unilever’s turnover next fiscal: Baba Ramdev

 

 

 

 

Under-rated 

Air India is a great buy because of its bilaterals, Minister Piyush Goyal asserted. 

Read more: If I were not a minister today, I would be bidding for Air India: Piyush Goyal

 

 

 

Plantation reboot 

The new Labour Code may do away with the obligations on plantation companies to provide non-cash benefits to workers. 

Read more: Govt to repeal Plantation Labour Act; tea industry concerned

 

 

 

 

ITI FPO 

ITI is readying a follow-on offer to open this week. 

Read more:  ITI Ltd’s Rs 14,00 crore FPO opens on bourses

 

Broker's call: Indoco Remedies (Sell)