Investor’s Reading List: January 25, 2020

Prepping for the big Budget week ahead? Catch up on key market stories you may have missed with this curated list of BL’s top stories on this subject.

Signs of stress?

Why did HDFC bank results have the markets worried? An analysis.

Read more: HDFC Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps, despite slow growth in core net interest income

Still strong

L&T retained its growth guidance for this fiscal at 12-15 per cent.

Read more: L&T profit rises 13.8% to ₹2,161 crore in December quarter

Relief lease

Telcos continued to appeal for a bail out from their AGR dues.

Read more: Telecom sector faces existential challenge; seeks immediate govt intervention

CPSE ETF

Watch out for the next tranche of the CPSE ETF offer.

Read more: Govt to raise ₹10,000 cr via CPSE ETF

New kid on the block

Sumitomo Chemicals is listing in India after merging Excel Crop Care.

Read more: In new avatar, Excel Crop to list as Sumitomo Chem

Cementing gains

UltraTech Cement delivered bumper results for the latest quarter on falling costs, even as sales were weak.

Read more: UltraTech doubles Q3 profit on lower costs

Back in the race

With the Ruchi Soya buyout, Patanjali is hoping for a renewed assault on the FMCG majors.

Read more: We will beat Hindustan Unilever’s turnover next fiscal: Baba Ramdev

Under-rated

Air India is a great buy because of its bilaterals, Minister Piyush Goyal asserted.

Read more: If I were not a minister today, I would be bidding for Air India: Piyush Goyal

Plantation reboot

The new Labour Code may do away with the obligations on plantation companies to provide non-cash benefits to workers.

Read more: Govt to repeal Plantation Labour Act; tea industry concerned

ITI FPO

ITI is readying a follow-on offer to open this week.

Read more: ITI Ltd’s Rs 14,00 crore FPO opens on bourses