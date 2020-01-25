Investor’s Reading List: January 25, 2020

Comfort stations to the rescue
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
Prepping for the big Budget week ahead? Catch up on key market stories you may have missed with this curated list of BL’s top stories on this subject.
Why did HDFC bank results have the markets worried? An analysis.
Read more: HDFC Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps, despite slow growth in core net interest income
L&T retained its growth guidance for this fiscal at 12-15 per cent.
Read more: L&T profit rises 13.8% to ₹2,161 crore in December quarter
Telcos continued to appeal for a bail out from their AGR dues.
Read more: Telecom sector faces existential challenge; seeks immediate govt intervention
Watch out for the next tranche of the CPSE ETF offer.
Read more: Govt to raise ₹10,000 cr via CPSE ETF
Sumitomo Chemicals is listing in India after merging Excel Crop Care.
Read more: In new avatar, Excel Crop to list as Sumitomo Chem
UltraTech Cement delivered bumper results for the latest quarter on falling costs, even as sales were weak.
Read more: UltraTech doubles Q3 profit on lower costs
With the Ruchi Soya buyout, Patanjali is hoping for a renewed assault on the FMCG majors.
Read more: We will beat Hindustan Unilever’s turnover next fiscal: Baba Ramdev
Air India is a great buy because of its bilaterals, Minister Piyush Goyal asserted.
Read more: If I were not a minister today, I would be bidding for Air India: Piyush Goyal
The new Labour Code may do away with the obligations on plantation companies to provide non-cash benefits to workers.
Read more: Govt to repeal Plantation Labour Act; tea industry concerned
ITI is readying a follow-on offer to open this week.
Read more: ITI Ltd’s Rs 14,00 crore FPO opens on bourses
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
UltraTech Cement reported an about 89 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profits for the December 2019 ...
In the quarter ending December 2019, JSW Steel’s performance was hit by theeconomic slowdown . Consolidated ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...