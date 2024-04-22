Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is planning to raise up to ₹5,000 crore in FY25 in a bid to meet SEBI’s minimum public shareholding (MPS) norm.

As per the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 2018, every listed company needs to have at least 25 per cent MPS.

As at March-end 2024, Government of India’s shareholding in the Chennai-headquartered public sector bank stood at 96.38 per cent.

The bank, in a regulatory filing, said it plans to raise equity capital up to ₹5,000 crore from the public. This equity issuance will be by way of a follow-on public offer/rights issue/Qualified Institutional Placement/Employee Stock Purchase Scheme/preferential issue or any other mode or combination thereof, in one or more tranches.

The aforementioned equity issuance will be within a period of 12 months from the date of approval, after obtaining the necessary approval of the Indian government and the approval of shareholders through Annual General Meeting (AGM)/Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

IOB is also planning to raise tier-II capital by issuing BASEL III Compliant tier-II bonds up to a maximum extent of ₹1,000 crore, depending upon the requirement. This will be with or without greenshoe option, in one or more tranches, within a period of 12 months from the date of approval.

