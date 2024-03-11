Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has announced that Dhanaraj T (53) has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Bank for a three-year term, effective March 10.

Before joining IOB, he served as the Chief General Manager at Indian Bank and commenced his career as a Rural Development Officer in 1994.

Dhanaraj holds an Agricultural Engineering Degree from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, accompanied by additional qualifications such as CAlIB and completion of a ‘Leadership Development Programme’ for PSU bank leaders conducted by IIM-Bangalore. Moreover, he has also undertaken an ‘Executive programme in HR Analytics’ (EPHRA) from IIM, Lucknow, according to a statement.