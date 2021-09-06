IPO Screener: Last day for Naapbooks at BSE-SME

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The initial public offering of cloud-based accounting and business process solutions start-up Naapbooks, will close for subscription today at BSE-SME platform. The company looks to raise ₹3.99 crore at a price band of ₹71-74. The issue has so far been subscribed 0.80 times.
Naapbook has been incubated at the Centre for Advancing and Launching Enterprises (CrAdLE) under the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad. It is the first to be listed from the CrAdLE’s basket of incubatees. Company’s issue opens on September 1 for subscription. The promoters are diluting 29.07 per cent of their equity share holding.
Founded by promoters Ashish Jain, Abhishek Jain and Yaman Saluja, Naapbooks provides business process solutions including e-auction, Aadhaar-based payment solution, e-voting, order management solution for small businesses.
Market lot is 1,600 shares.
The ₹3.88-crore IPO of Platinumone Business Services, which opened for subscription on September 2, will close on Tuesday at BSE-SME. The issue comes with a fixed price of ₹92 a share. Funds raised will be used for working capital to fund growth and corporate purpose. The company offers 4.22 lakh fresh shares. Market lot is 1200 shares.
The issue has so far been subscribed 1.65 times.
