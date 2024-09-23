ITCONS E-Solutions Limited has announced a significant new contract worth ₹45 crore from Proteam Advisory Solutions LLP. The shares of ITCONS E-Solutions Limited were trading at ₹735 up by ₹31 or 4.40 per cent on the BSE today at 2.25 pm.

The three-year contract involves providing technical services including AD/Inventory Analysis, Data Cleanse & Preparation, Server Analysis, and Dashboard/Report Preparation. ITCONS will also handle SAM/AMS Install Analysis Reports, End of Life Analysis, and Entitlement Analysis.

Under the terms of the agreement, ITCONS will receive monthly billings of ₹1.25 crore. The contract is domestic in nature and does not involve any related party transactions.

This new order represents a significant business win for ITCONS E-Solutions Limited, potentially boosting its revenue and market position in the IT services sector. The company’s ability to secure such a substantial long-term contract may indicate strong demand for its specialized technical services in the Indian market.

