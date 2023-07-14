JBM Auto Limited’s share price went up by 11.37 per cent at 12:10 pm on BSE. After the company and its subsidiaries secured orders for approximately 5,000 electric buses yesterday.

The orders include supplying electric buses to various State Transport Undertakings (STUs) in states like Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana, and Orissa, as well as to several Fortune 500 companies and prominent corporates across India. These orders encompass different applications, such as city buses, staff buses, tarmac coaches, and more, in both nine meter and 12-meter categories.

With an order book in hand, JBM Auto Limited is positioned to consolidate its market presence by offering developed vehicle technology, battery technology, and charging solutions. This allows the company to cater to the increasing demand in the electric mobility sector and gain new market access, thereby expanding its market share.

The company has invested in research and development, aligning its offerings with the growing demand for cleaner modes of transportation. The stock price of JBM Auto Limited increased by 11.37 per cent to ₹1466.80 at 12:10 pm on Friday