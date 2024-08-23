JSW Renew Energy Twenty Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for a 300 MW solar project in Pavagada Solar Park, Karnataka. This will ensure power supply until FY 2044 at a tariff of ₹2.89/KWh. The project is expected to be commissioned within 18 months.

This agreement follows a letter of award from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) on July 22, 2024. With this addition, JSW Energy’s current solar pipeline capacity stands at 3.2 GW, with PPAs signed for 1.3 GW.

The company’s total locked-in generation capacity has reached 16.7 GW, including 7.5 GW operational and 2.3 GW under construction across various energy sources. JSW Energy aims to achieve 20 GW generation capacity by 2030.