Kalpataru Projects International Ltd’s shares were up by 8.96 per cent after the company announced along with its Joint Ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries were awarded new orders totalling ₹3,244 crore.

The breakdown of the new orders includes contracts in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) business with a built-up area of approximately 13 million square feet. Additionally, KPIL has secured an order for the design and construction of an underground metro rail project, marking its entry into the electric mobility business with TBM tunnelling scope. The company has also received orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business from overseas markets.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “Our foray into underground metro rail tunnelling projects reaffirms our commitment to sustainable urban infrastructure development. Our largest ever order win in our B&F business, on design & build basis, from a reputed developer for a large residential buildings project in South India further fortifies our position as a leading player in this space.” He also mentioned that the year-to-date FY24 order inflows for KPIL have reached approximately Rs 17,685 crores.

The shares were up by 8.96 per cent to ₹716.55 at 3.13 pm on the NSE.