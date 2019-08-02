Markets

Karnataka Bank inks pact for MF business

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on August 02, 2019 Published on August 02, 2019

Karnataka Bank has entered into an agreement with fintech company Finwizard Technology (known as ‘fisdom’) to offer wealth management products and services to customers, beginning with mutual funds, through the bank’s ‘KBL Mobile Plus’ app.

The ‘KBL Mobile Plus’ app will offer enhanced interface to help customers navigate and choose the best-suited funds.

Mahabaleshwara MS, MD and CEO of Karnataka Bank, said the tie-up with ‘fisdom’ will help the bank go beyond just branch-level engagement and make superior wealth management accessible to all.

Anand Dalmia, CBO and co-founder of ‘fisdom’, said the company’s endeavour is to work closely with KBL to offer more innovative products and services in true digital fashion.

