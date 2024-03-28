Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s shares were up by 1.26 per cent after the company’s subsidiary, L&T GeoStructure, secured orders from various parts of India. These include a project for the Paradip Port Authority in Odisha, involving the construction of a South Breakwater Extension and other related structures.

Additionally, the company was awarded a contract by Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to enhance Slipway-4. Furthermore, the company has secured an order from a prominent real estate developer for substructure works in Chennai.

The company reported that, with a global presence, continues to demonstrate its expertise in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services.

The shares were up by 1.29 per cent to ₹3752.70 at 11 am on the BSE.