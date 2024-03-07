Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for its hydrocarbon vertical.

According to the company’s statement, the order pertains to MHN TCPP PGC BGC Project (MTPBP), off the country’s West Coast. The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of new process gas compressor (PGC) modules at ONGC’s Mumbai High & Tapti offshore locations, along with the upgrade of existing facilities to enhance production.

