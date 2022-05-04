hamburger

Markets

LIC IPO: Investors can bid even on Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm

Surabhi | Mumbai, May 04 | Updated on: May 04, 2022

The move comes given the huge size of the issue as well as the expected demand from retail investors.

In a special dispensation, bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India would remain open even on Saturday (May 7) between 10 am and 7 pm. The move comes given the huge size of the issue as well as the expected demand from retail investors.

iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MFjwxFgyhqQ" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Usually, bidding for IPOs is not available on Saturday. Sources indicated the move would also ensure less stress on the banking system.

The mega LIC IPO opened for subscription for retail and institutional investors on Wednesday. The government hopes to raise ₹21,000 crore from the issue.

The offer consists of 22.13 crore shares of which 5.92 crore shares have been allocated to anchor investors for ₹5,627 crore.

The price band is fixed at ₹902-949 per equity share.

A discount of ₹45 per share to retail and eligible employee categories and ₹60 per share to policy holder category is also being offered.

Published on May 04, 2022
life insurance corporation of India
initial public offering
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you