LIC scrip up one per cent in early morning trade

Mumbai, May 18

A day after it was listed on the stock exchanges, shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India were trading about one per cent up in early morning trade on Wednesday.

The LIC scrip was trading at Rs 883.35 apiece on the BSE, at a gain of about 0.9 per cent.

On the NSE, it was up 1.13 per cent at Rs 885.1 apiece.

LIC shares were listed on the stock exchanges on May 17. The shares listed at a discount of over 8 per cent on their issue price of Rs 949 a piece.