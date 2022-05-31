hamburger

Markets

LIC shares decline over 3% after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated on: May 31, 2022

The insurer had posted a 17 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,409 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022

Shares of the LIC on Tuesday declined over 3 per cent after it had posted a 17 per cent drop in the consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022.

The stock declined 3.05 per cent to settle at ₹811.50 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 3.23 per cent to ₹810.

At the NSE, it fell by 3.21 per cent to end at ₹810.85.

In volume terms, 2.22 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 43.73 lakh shares at the NSE during the day.

Also Read
LIC Q4 net profit declines 18 per cent to ₹2,371 crore

Insurance behemoth LIC on Monday posted a 17 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,409 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The insurer had earned a profit of ₹2,917 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

This is the first-ever quarterly result of LIC after being listed on bourses earlier this month.

The total income of the insurer during the March quarter increased to ₹2,12,230.41 crore, from ₹1,90,098 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

LIC's income from first-year premium rose to ₹14,663.19 crore against ₹11,053.34 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Published on May 31, 2022
LIC of India
stocks and shares
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you