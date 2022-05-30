LIC Q4 net profit declines 18 per cent to ₹2,371 crore

Life Insurance Corporation of India reported an 18 per cent drop in its standalone net profit to ₹2,371.55 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 from ₹2,893.44 crore in the same period in 2020-21.
While the premium income saw a healthy growth, its operating expenses and net benefits paid saw an increase.
For the full fiscal 2021-22, its net profit however shot up by 39.4 per cent to ₹4,043.12 crore from ₹2,900.56 crore in 2020-21.
Mainden dividend
The board of the newly listed life insurer has recommended its maiden dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share for the fiscal 2021-22, subjected to approval of shareholders.
Net premium income
For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, LIC reported an 18.2 per cent increase in its net premium income to ₹1,43,745.91 crore from ₹1,21626.05 crore in the same period in the corresponding quarter.
This is the first quarterly results since LIC was listed earlier this month.
LIC scrip closed 1.89 per cent up at ₹837.05 a piece on BSE on Monday.
