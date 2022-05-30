hamburger

Money & Banking

LIC Q4 net profit declines 18 per cent to ₹2,371 crore

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: May 30, 2022

Board recommends dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share for FY22

Life Insurance Corporation of India reported an 18 per cent drop in its standalone net profit to ₹2,371.55 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 from ₹2,893.44 crore in the same period in 2020-21.

While the premium income saw a healthy growth, its operating expenses and net benefits paid saw an increase.

For the full fiscal 2021-22, its net profit however shot up by 39.4 per cent to ₹4,043.12 crore from ₹2,900.56 crore in 2020-21.

Mainden dividend

The board of the newly listed life insurer has recommended its maiden dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share for the fiscal 2021-22, subjected to approval of shareholders.

Net premium income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, LIC reported an 18.2 per cent increase in its net premium income to ₹1,43,745.91 crore from ₹1,21626.05 crore in the same period in the corresponding quarter.

This is the first quarterly results since LIC was listed earlier this month.

LIC scrip closed 1.89 per cent up at ₹837.05 a piece on BSE on Monday.

Published on May 30, 2022
LIC of India
Quarterly Results
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you