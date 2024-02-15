Lupin Limited introduced Ganirelix Acetate Injection, 250 mcg/0.5 mL, Single-Dose Prefilled Syringe, in the United States market. This launch marks Lupin’s entry into the peptide-based injectable segment. The product has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and is a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Ganirelix Acetate Injection, 250 mcg/0.5 mL, manufactured by Organon USA LLC. Ganirelix Acetate Injection is indicated for inhibiting premature luteinizing hormone (LH) surges in women undergoing controlled ovarian hyperstimulation.
The company said that Ganirelix Acetate Injection is expected to address market opportunity, with estimated annual sales of $87 million in the U.S. as of December 2023 (IQVIA MAT data).
Lupin Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, India, is a pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercialises branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs across various therapeutic areas. Lupin majors in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a strong presence in other areas such as anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women’s health.
The company’s shares fell 0.46 per cent to ₹1,602.25 at 1.54 pm on the BSE.