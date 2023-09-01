Mahindra Logistics Limited’s shares were up by 1.54 per cent after the company announced a collaboration with Flipkart to enhance operational efficiency and consistency in their supply chain.

As part of this collaboration, Mahindra Logistics will provide Flipkart with a dedicated fleet of Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs), support in route management, network operations, and advanced analytics for Flipkart’s pan-India operations.

In collaboration with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, these 32-foot single-axle heavy commercial vehicles will operate on various national routes nationwide. In adherence to safety standards, all vehicles will be equipped with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and other advanced features related to vehicle security, driver safety, and comfort.

The deployment of Mahindra Logistics’ fleet will primarily facilitate Flipkart’s e-commerce parcel movements, emphasising hub-to-hub operations. This initiative aims to improve Turnaround Time (TAT), enhance safety levels, and optimize fleet management, reinforcing Flipkart’s commitment to setting higher standards within the Indian e-commerce industry.

The shares of the company were up by 1.32 per cent to Rs 393.55 at close on the BSE.