Margin norms: SEBI to meet brokers

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 06, 2020 Published on January 06, 2020

File photo

 

Members of ANMI, the National Stock Exchange brokers association, have been called for a meeting on January 8 by market regulator SEBI, sources in the know told BusinessLine. Both ANMI and BSE Brokers Forum have made representations to SEBI with regard to their concerns on the new margin norms in the equity cash segment. SEBI has mandated upfront collection of margin for buying and even selling of shares. If a retail investor has shares lying in his demat account with the broker, it would constitute the initial margin. Brokers say such norms would mainly hurt the business of small players who do not provide demat facility.

Published on January 06, 2020
