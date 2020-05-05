10.30 am

10.20 am

10.05 am

ICICI Direct

Music Broadcast (Buy)

CMP: ₹14.1

Target: ₹18

We interacted with Music Broadcast (MBL) to gauge the ramifications of Covid-19. MBL witnessed a steep fall in revenues amid the lockdown as ad volumes have dried up both from corporates and government barring few State governments’ social message-based ads amid Covid-19 outbreak.

9.55 am

The dollar handed back a sliver of recent gains to commodity currencies on Tuesday as oil prices bounced back, but hung on against the yuan as traders weighed optimism about a coronavirus recovery in China against fears about rising United S-China tensions.

9.45 am

9.40 am

9.30 am

₹923 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 910 895 940 955 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹940 levels

₹673 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 665 655 685 695 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys fails move beyond ₹685 levels

9.25 am

Oil prices climbed in early trade on Tuesday, adding to gains in the previous session, on expectations that fuel demand will begin to pick up as some parts of the United States (US) and nations in Europe and Asia start to ease coronavirus lockdown measures.

9.20 am

Opening trade

The 30-share index BSE Sensex was quoted higher by 433 points at 32,148 points, or 1.10 per cent, and the NSE Nifty rose 128 points, or 1.38 per cent, to 9,422.10