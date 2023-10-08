The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹86,234.73 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.

While TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel emerged as the laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 167.22 points or 0.25 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS rallied ₹32,730.22 crore to ₹13,24,649.78 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Bajaj Finance added ₹21,697.96 crore taking its valuation to ₹4,94,884.37 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped ₹18,057.94 crore to ₹6,13,655.04 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹7,730.16 crore to ₹5,87,104.12 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank gained ₹6,018.45 crore to ₹11,63,164.31 crore.

However, the valuation of Reliance Industries declined ₹19,336.49 crore to ₹15,68,216.88 crore and that of ICICI Bank diminished by ₹4,671.54 crore to ₹6,62,057.43 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India fell by ₹4,105.33 crore to ₹5,30,211.19 crore and that of ITC eroded by ₹2,743.6 crore to ₹5,51,463.84 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation dipped ₹196.19 crore to ₹5,19,082.95 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the country's most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.