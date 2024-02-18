The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by ₹71,414 crore last week, with State-owned company LIC emerged as the biggest laggard.
Of the top-10 most valued firms, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC,Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries faced a total erosion of ₹71,414.03 crore.
On the other hand, State Bank of India,Infosys, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerged as the gainers. They collectively added ₹62,038.86 crore.
However, in last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 831.15 points or 1.16 per cent.
The market valuation of state-owned insurer LIC fell by ₹26,217.12 crore to ₹6,57,420.26 crore.
TCS's market valuation tumbled by ₹18,762.61 crore to ₹14,93,980.70 crore.
The market capitalisation of ITC eroded by ₹13,539.84 crore to ₹5,05,092.18 crore, while that of Hindustan Unilever diminished by ₹11,548.24 crore to ₹5,58,039.67 crore.
Market valuation of Bharti Airtel declined ₹703.60 crore to ₹6,30,340.9 crore, and that of Reliance Industries dipped by ₹642.62 crore to ₹19,76,493.92 crore.
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on Wednesday became the first Indian company to achieve a market capitalisation of ₹20 lakh crore. The company's shares hit their 52-week high of ₹2,968.40 apiece.
Reliance stock had briefly touched ₹20 lakh crore market capitalisation (m-cap) on Tuesday, but it ended the day at ₹19.93 lakh crore.
However, market capitalisation of SBI jumped ₹27,220.07 crore to ₹6,73,585.09 crore.
Infosys added ₹13,592.73 crore, taking its valuation to ₹7,06,573.08 crore.
Market valuation of HDFC Bank climbed by ₹12,684.58 crore to ₹10,78,493.29 crore and that of ICICI Bank went up by ₹8,541.48 crore to ₹7,17,796.25 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries continued to dominate the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.